Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of NACCO Industries worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NC traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566. The company has a market cap of $257.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

