Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 7,939 Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOK. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $475,340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 203,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:STOK traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. 3,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,091. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

