Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 7,929 Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Delta Apparel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 132,126 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

