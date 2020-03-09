Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,137 Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Inseego worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.29. 52,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,362. Inseego Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $472.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.08.

INSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities downgraded Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.