Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,189 Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

CRK traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Comstock Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

