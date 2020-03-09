Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,107 Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Funko were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Funko by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 583,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,762. The company has a market cap of $357.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. Funko Inc has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

