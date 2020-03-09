Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 14,796 Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Amyris worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amyris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amyris news, Director L John Doerr acquired 10,505,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,151,221.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $22,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,495. The company has a market capitalization of $339.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Amyris Inc has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

