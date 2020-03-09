Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,394 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STXB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $61,980.00. Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $50,757.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,697 shares of company stock worth $413,987 and have sold 3,000 shares worth $69,274. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STXB. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

NASDAQ STXB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $284.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.