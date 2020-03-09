Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $607,077.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 229,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,213.

Shares of NYSE:NGM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

