Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Sientra worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sientra by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sientra by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,702 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 97,855.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sientra by 70.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

SIEN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,633. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. Sientra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

