Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Forestar Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

FOR traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $17.13. 4,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $908.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

