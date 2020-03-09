Rhumbline Advisers Has $469,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $348,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,135,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $597,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

