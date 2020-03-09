Rhumbline Advisers Has $429,000 Stock Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RealReal were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $166,010,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 960,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 748,520 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $4,901,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,350,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 18,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,262 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

