Rhumbline Advisers Has $260,000 Holdings in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Alphatec worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 22,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphatec by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management boosted its position in Alphatec by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 250,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alphatec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATEC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,944. The stock has a market cap of $298.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

