Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of MeiraGTx worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTX stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 1,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.11. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

In other news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,659,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

