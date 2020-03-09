Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

OCUL stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 57,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.