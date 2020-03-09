Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 5,838 Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Union Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Union Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

