Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 4,350 Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Red River Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

RRBI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The firm has a market cap of $335.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

