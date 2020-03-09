Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 13,490 MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of MetroCity Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCBS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.88. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCBS. Hovde Group lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

