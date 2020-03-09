Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,750,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

