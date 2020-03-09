Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,269 Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in XBiotech were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,132. The stock has a market cap of $430.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.13. XBiotech Inc has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XBIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

