Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,536 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director William Edwards bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $39,382.00. Also, Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.99. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

