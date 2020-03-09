Rhumbline Advisers Buys 28,861 Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of McDermott International worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in McDermott International by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

MDR remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. McDermott International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

MDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. McDermott International presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

