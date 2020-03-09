Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,756 Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Iteris were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Groves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.53. 7,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.31. Iteris Inc has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

