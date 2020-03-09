Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 9,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

