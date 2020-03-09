Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Livongo Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

LVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ LVGO traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.29. 59,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.83. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.