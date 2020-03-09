Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMK. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $154,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,591,469.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 5,724 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $153,403.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,063 shares of company stock worth $658,745.

NYSE:AMK traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. 9,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.