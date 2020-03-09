Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 2,471 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.40. 20,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.