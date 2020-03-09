Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 651 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.30. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,194. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

