Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,014 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Calithera Biosciences worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 23,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $353.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

