Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,314 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medallia were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medallia by 853.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. 35,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Medallia has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,435 over the last ninety days.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.