Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,763 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Diamond S Shipping worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.76 million and a PE ratio of -41.08. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

