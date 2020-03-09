Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Purchases £29,943 in Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider William Lee bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,202 ($42.12) on Monday. Renishaw plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,854.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,775.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSW. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Renishaw from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.67 ($45.80).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

