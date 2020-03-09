Relx (LON:REL) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,825 ($24.01).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,085.78 ($27.44).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,835.30 ($24.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,020.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,913.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

