Regis Healthcare Ltd (REG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Regis Healthcare stock opened at A$1.23 ($0.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.85, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Regis Healthcare has a one year low of A$1.72 ($1.22) and a one year high of A$3.52 ($2.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.73.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

