Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target (down previously from GBX 7,000 ($92.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,498.33 ($85.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,005 ($78.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion and a PE ratio of -11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,230.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,137.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.