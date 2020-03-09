Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26,707.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 194.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

RYAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 3,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

