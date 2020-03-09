Raymond James Analysts Give Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.98.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.67. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.04 and a 12 month high of C$3.13.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.