Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $2.66 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

