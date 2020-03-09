Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNF opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Rakuten has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

