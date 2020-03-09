Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNF opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Rakuten has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.
About Rakuten
