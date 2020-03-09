Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quanterix were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Quanterix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $200,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,071,802.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,316. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. 7,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,905. The stock has a market cap of $612.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

