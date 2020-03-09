QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

QCOM stock traded down $3.59 on Monday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

