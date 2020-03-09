Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.77

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 13152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Prudential Public by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Prudential Public by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Prudential Public by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

