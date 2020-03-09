Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.28 ($18.93).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €10.42 ($12.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.85. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €10.24 ($11.90) and a 52 week high of €16.79 ($19.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.