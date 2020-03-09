ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.19

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 705071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

