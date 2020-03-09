Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $154,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 441.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 182,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $4.90 on Monday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $300.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

