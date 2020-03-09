Prime-XI (PXI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Prime-XI has a market cap of $1,998.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Prime-XI

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

