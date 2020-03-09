Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $76.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

