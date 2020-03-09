PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.68

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.68 and last traded at $95.94, with a volume of 3479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.