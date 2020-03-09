Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $84.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 52,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.